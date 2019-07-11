The Gift

What lasts longer than ink

or stone or a pond’s ripple?

I want to give you

the deepest green.

Memory circles back,

highways turn

to dirt, the dead blossom

in children’s voices.

Place this carnation in a vase.

Swallow these pills.

Don’t move, don’t speak.

Let me do this.

“The Gift” was first published in Brave Voices in January 2019.Many thanks to Audrey Bowers and her editorial staff for taking this piece.