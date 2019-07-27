Creek Haibun
The creek’s waters flow so quickly that I make little headway in my attempt to cross. A water moccasin slips by, and my left boot takes on water. This is not real, I say. We’ve had no rain and I would not be so foolish as to do this. Asleep? Perhaps, but I’ve passed the halfway point and have no choice but to move forward. I slip and nearly pitch headfirst into the dark current. Lightning stitches the sky.
dreaming, the snake
swims against floodwaters
oh, what have I lost?
beautiful
Thank you! Some dreams are more vivid than others…
You’ve gained which is loss
Glossing o’er all your mem’ry
Time’s come to just toss.
Watching yourself dream is an interesting experience. (K)
