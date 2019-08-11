Exhaling, I Get Dizzy Posted on August 11, 2019 by robert okaji Exhaling, I Get Dizzy From one note flattened to the next floating whole, textured with rustling stalks and the sweet odor of dried grasses, you detach, drift off. What colors this tone, you ask. What sings my day? Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Reblogged this on Fae Corps Publishing.
Thanks very much for reblogging this, Patricia.
your words bring a song into my imagination. thank you.
You are always so kind, Nancy. Thank you!
