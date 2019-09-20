Windows: A Theology

They capture no light, but allow admittance.

Nor is darkness their prisoner.

Opened or closed, their purposes change,

like water trickling downhill, gathering,

absorbing, dwindling, pretending.

Looking at them, you see past, into.

I have taken glass from its source; I have

fallen through the hard edges and emerged

unscathed. Smooth to the touch,

yet transparent. The words mean nothing

or all, and exist only within structure.

So little to believe, everything to defy.

“Windows: A Theology” was first published in the online anthology Igxante: An Ontology. I am grateful to editor Kate Morgan for taking this piece.