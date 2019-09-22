Rain Haibun

Watching that thought slide down the wall

into the grass. Losing it and the next,

celebrating each. How quickly the body

accepts decay. This knee, those arteries.

A fragmented life. Not even the rain

brings us back.

The ticking roof

swells with thunder.

My old friends, waiting.

* * *

“Rain Haibun” first appeared in The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.

I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.

Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others.