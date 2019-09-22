Rain Haibun
Watching that thought slide down the wall
into the grass. Losing it and the next,
celebrating each. How quickly the body
accepts decay. This knee, those arteries.
A fragmented life. Not even the rain
brings us back.
The ticking roof
swells with thunder.
My old friends, waiting.
* * *
“Rain Haibun” first appeared in The Larger Geometry: poems for peace, available at Amazon. This anthology of poems that “uplift, encourage and inspire,” features poets from five countries and three continents. Published by the interfaith peaceCENTER of San Antonio, Texas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the sale of this anthology go to benefit the peaceCENTER.
I’m pleased to have had a small role in selecting the poems.
Contributing poets include Lynne Burnett, Charlotte Hamrick, Daryl Muranaka, Stephanie L. Harper, Sudhanshu Chopra, Texas Poet Laureate Carol Coffee Reposa, Michael Vecchio, Rebecca Raphael and others.
Beautiful
Thank you, Beth!
Love the poignant depth in this, Bob, and thanks for the shoutout!
Thank you, Lynne. I was so pleased to share a publication with you and other friends!
Yes, I really like it when that happens! We’re a tribe 😎
It doesn’t happen often enough (which probably makes it that much more special)! Yes, we are!
A swell of thunder… Nice Haibun
Thanks very much!
Wow.
Thank you, Jeni!
wonderful
Loved this. I am an avid fan of haibun and used it quite a bit in my latest poetry book. This one was just wonderful, thank you
