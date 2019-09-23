February 6, 2018
Today every song is a diary of lost dates,
moments cured in precision
and stowed away on a train to the next town,
always yearning the beyond, around that precious bend.
Or, a funeral for tomorrow, processing the improbable
present. Lights, flickering. The starling’s first peep.
All urgency dies. Outside, leaves float in the fog
as I drive away to a finite point.
Now, a whistle mourns the day’s broken
surge; never having said goodbye, you move on.
* * *
“February 6, 2018” was published in the North Dakota Quarterly in February 2019.
I really love reading your poems out aloud.
Sensing that NOTHING is random in your poems, I am puzzling over this title … is this a response to something significant I’ve managed to block from awareness … ?? Or the date you wrote a poem that feels almost universal?? Each day of every year brings its own “fog” obscuring clarity – yet we depart into the fog again and again. The older I get, the more often “that precious bend” longed for is behind me, inaccessible via body or mind, just a haunt …
I understand that moment of loss, and, with this, you have me feeling my own. Time standing still. The past in a fog and the future no more clear.
I should add – my own from many years ago.
