Poem Up at Twist in Time Magazine

I’m delighted that my poem “Inevitable River” is live at Twist in Time Magazine. Many thanks to editors Renee, Adrienne and Tianna for accepting this piece.

 

 

 

  11. Stunning love poem – so much resonates:
    * second page cleansed of words
    * start our separate lives together
    * pasts … shadowing our drives
    and so much piques the curiosity:
    * mind filters and reconstructs patterns
    * inevitable river of we, opening to … unclear certainties
    I’m left smiling – for your poetic gift, for my own transforming life, for the universal hope of lonesome adolescent dreams gradually waning behind as we move forward.
    (Guessing this is a “moving forward to Indiana” poem?)

