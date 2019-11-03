Poem Up at Twist in Time Magazine

I’m delighted that my poem “Inevitable River” is live at Twist in Time Magazine. Many thanks to editors Renee, Adrienne and Tianna for accepting this piece.
The simultaneity of sublime and endearing is one of your awesome super powers! ❤️
Cooking bacon is my true super power! That, and making it disappear. 🥓
You are multi-talented, indeed!
Very nice! Hope all is well.
Thank you! All is well. Truly!
Congratulations, again. Consistently fabulous stuff!
Thank you, Robert. This was one of an explosion of poems from last fall.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
That’s great! Congratulations!
Thank you, Ashok. Much appreciated.
This one is transcendent. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. I was inspired.
Congrats, once again!
Thank you. It’s always thrilling.
I imagine it never gets old! 🙂
It hasn’t yet. 😀
I predict it won’t ever 🙂
So compelling… And what an interesting journal; I’d never heard of them before!
Beautiful and somber poem.
Clear or not, there is no denying those certainties when they are so compelling.
And congratulations, Bob.
Stunning love poem – so much resonates:
* second page cleansed of words
* start our separate lives together
* pasts … shadowing our drives
and so much piques the curiosity:
* mind filters and reconstructs patterns
* inevitable river of we, opening to … unclear certainties
I’m left smiling – for your poetic gift, for my own transforming life, for the universal hope of lonesome adolescent dreams gradually waning behind as we move forward.
(Guessing this is a “moving forward to Indiana” poem?)
Bravo, Bob!
