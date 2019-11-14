Poem Up at Cacti Fur

Posted on by

 

My poem “I Danced with a Platypus Twenty Years Back” is up at Cacti Fur. It was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to editor Jim Thompson for taking this poem, and to Kris B. for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.

10 thoughts on “Poem Up at Cacti Fur

  3. Another delight from your 30-30 endeavor – this sent me seeking images of platypus “dance” and I conclude you would have to have had an underwater tango – a definite challenge even w/o poisonous ankles to avoid. Best left as metaphor!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.