Poem Up at Cacti Fur

My poem “I Danced with a Platypus Twenty Years Back” is up at Cacti Fur. It was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to editor Jim Thompson for taking this poem, and to Kris B. for sponsoring the poem and providing the title.
Congratulations, Robert!
Thank you, Erica. Much appreciated.
Bravo, Sir!
Thank you!
Another delight from your 30-30 endeavor – this sent me seeking images of platypus “dance” and I conclude you would have to have had an underwater tango – a definite challenge even w/o poisonous ankles to avoid. Best left as metaphor!
I’ve imagined that dance from time to time. It seems uncomfortable, to say the least. 🙂
Yay, Bob! I really enjoyed this poem, and how it was presented at Cacti Fur.
Thanks, Cate. I like Cacti Fur. It’s a nice publication.
Congrats, Bob!
Thanks, Ken. It’s always a thrill!
