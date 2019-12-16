poetry open call for submissions

formidable woman sanctuary

Photo by Sam Bark on Unsplash

…To be eaten by that beak

and

become part of him, to share those wings and those eyes–

What a sublime end of one’s body, what an enskyment; what a life

after death. ~Robinson Jeffers

from “Vulture”

enskyment

(working title, forthcoming Spring 2020, Moon Shadow Sanctuary Press).

Submit 3-5 poems about vultures or poems that feature a vulture somewhere within the poem. Deadline: Jan. 1, 2020

Poems may be unpublished or previously published,

but if they are previously published, please include an acknowledgement

also indicating that you retain the publication rights. If you do not

retain the rights to the work, please include contact information for

requesting permission to reprint.

Submit your poem in a word document using Times New

Roman 12pt font. Remove all identifying information from the file name

and from the document. Include a separate, brief cover letter with