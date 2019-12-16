#poetry open call for submissions

Submit your vulture poems!

formidable woman sanctuary

To be eaten by that beak
and
become part of him, to share those wings and those eyes–
What a sublime end of one’s body, what an enskyment; what a life
after death.

~Robinson Jeffers
from “Vulture”

enskyment

(working title, forthcoming Spring 2020, Moon Shadow Sanctuary Press).

Submit 3-5 poems about vultures or poems that feature a vulture somewhere within the poem. Deadline: Jan. 1, 2020

Poems may be unpublished or previously published,
but if they are previously published, please include an acknowledgement
also indicating that you retain the publication rights. If you do not
retain the rights to the work, please include contact information for
requesting permission to reprint.

Submit your poem in a word document using Times New
Roman 12pt font. Remove all identifying information from the file name
and from the document. Include a separate, brief cover letter with

