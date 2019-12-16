You Say Cicada, Which Shrivels My Ears

I say cicada, the difference lurking in the middle,

like the shortest dancer in an off-Broadway musical,

or a note hidden between two reams of legal paper

in the supply room of a well-appointed dentist’s

office, where you find yourself, by accident, searching

for the exit. But think how our sap-sucking friend must

feel, a foot underground, during its final instar phase,

reversing course, leaving behind the darkness

and moist roots, burrowing up through the soil

toward light and the shrug into maturity. And after

that, squeezing through a crack in what had been

itself, emerging, soft and vulnerable, slouching to the

inevitable call. I think of ecdysis, how we, too, shed

ourselves, leaving behind remnants, old skin and

armor, and rising, on occasion, wiser, softer, more

complete. But sometimes we try to reenter those

discarded shells. My acquaintance searches through

the past for bits of himself, purchases toys – marbles,

pocket knives – stitching together a semblance of the

old comfort. He keeps, in one jar, three teeth from his

childhood, in another the exuviae of a half-dozen

scorpions. How delightful it would be, he says, to

abandon your hardened self and become someone

new. He looks to the ground. I nod, and whisper.

“You Say Cicada, Which Shrivels My Ears,” appeared in the inaugural issue of Claw & Blossom, in July 2019. The poem was originally written during the August 2016 30-30 challenge. I’m grateful to Sunshine Jansen, who sponsored the poem and provided three words to be included in the piece: instar, ecdysis, and sap-sucking. Thank you, as well, to editor C.B. Auder for accepting the poem.