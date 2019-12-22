The Simplest Coercion
Each portrait betrays a similar
attraction: faces
swallowed by the artist’s
eye, his sight being
beyond optic, that assumption
inherent in every expression
but one. Yet this, the self-
portrait, reveals a hint
of secrets – an unwillingness
to confront,
the simplest coercion.
* * *
Another piece from the 80s…
This first appeared on the blog in May 2015.
A curious piece! And an interesting image – not one clean-shaven face, and only 2 out of 16 looking left … some subtle political message?
Hmm. One might find a message…
interesting….
Merry Christmas, Robert..😊
