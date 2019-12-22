



The Simplest Coercion

Each portrait betrays a similar

attraction: faces

swallowed by the artist’s

eye, his sight being

beyond optic, that assumption

inherent in every expression

but one. Yet this, the self-

portrait, reveals a hint

of secrets – an unwillingness

to confront,

the simplest coercion.

* * *

Another piece from the 80s…

This first appeared on the blog in May 2015.