Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast (with recording)

Lying in Bed, I Think of Breakfast
The moon smiles and I lie here thinking
of the simple breakfasts I would cook for
us: sticky rice with scrambled eggs and
sauteed peppers, or toasted boule with bacon
jam and a side of sliced peaches. And coffee.
Always coffee, black and bitter. But circumstance
dictates other courses, other time zones, and you
wake in your city as I walk in mine, an early
shopper plundering the store’s vegetable
bins, wandering the aisles in search of a
bargain and that special ingredient missing
from my tired, inconsolable days.
“Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” was published in December 2019 by The Big Windows Review. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.
An anthem for these times. Even within the city, a forced separation. But there’s the moon, still companionable. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. I am lucky to be sharing my isolation with the one who was 2000 miles away when the poem was written!
That is worth a smile!
❤️
Sigh. 🙂
One of the perks of self-quarantining is less rushing to get out the door, to elsewhere … instead, ample time to ponder such matters as breakfast; and later, supper … all the more enjoyable with the right someone close collaborating on ingredients.
