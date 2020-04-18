The secrets that contain you.

Like what fills

the center of the fossil egg,

a never-developed

word or the crimson bud wormed black.

Repetition lends force to lies but can’t create truth.

The halogen bulb remains dark without electricity

even in the light of day.

But how to enter that space?

The yolk hardened to stone.

A man’s forgotten name.

The unmentioned flower.

Every day looming in possibility.