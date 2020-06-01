Self-Portrait as Circle

Ever-bounded, I express myself in

limitation, in one-dimensional

anxiety looped around the blank

self which is not me; unfilled,

or forever open, intuiting the history

of resemblance in tree stumps,

in concentric pond ripples and

entrance wounds at the instant

of penetration. Or, closed, as

barrier to all extending beyond

my linear border, I accept this

trait, knowing that even as I

surround this empty field, the

center is never mine to hold.

* * *

“Self-Portrait as Circle” first appeared in ISACOUSTIC in October 2019. Many thanks to editor Barton Smock for his tireless efforts to promote poetry and poets.