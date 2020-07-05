Two Poems Up at Lamplit Underground

My poems “The End of Something” and “Poem Ending with a Whimper” have been published in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.
Lamplit Underground is a beautifully illustrated publication. Please take a look!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations
Thanks very much, Beth.
Fantastic presentation … and a couple of poems that each demand multiple readings, then tangle together in my head as if one. Congratulations … and voila for letting depression/vulnerability take center stage with grace.
Thanks, Jazz. I never know what I’m going to write about when I sit at the table. Sometimes life creeps in. Well, most of the time. 🙂
Agreed. I was tempted to weave them together.
Though they were written several years apart, they do mesh rather well.
Loved your poems at Lamplit Underground. Love them anywhere!
Thank you, Jean Marie. You’ve made my day!
You’re welcome!
Beautiful, beautiful publication (and poems!)
Thank you, JRB! It’s one of the most attractive publications I’ve seen lately.
Love the description of the magazine and the visual content of their site. Congrats!
Thanks, Jilanne. It’s a nice publication!
congratulation. what a lovely poem.
Wow, I realised you had two in the collection. ❤️ love the art work that went with them too.
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
Thanks, Ken.
Congratulations! Such beautiful pieces of writing. I enjoyed reading them very much. They really had an emotional effect, and the poems were written with eloquence. These had such excellence, dear poet. Excellence.
