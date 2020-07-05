Two Poems Up at Lamplit Underground

My poems “The End of Something” and “Poem Ending with a Whimper” have been published in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.

Lamplit Underground is a beautifully illustrated publication. Please take a look!

 

  3. Fantastic presentation … and a couple of poems that each demand multiple readings, then tangle together in my head as if one. Congratulations … and voila for letting depression/vulnerability take center stage with grace.

  9. Congratulations! Such beautiful pieces of writing. I enjoyed reading them very much. They really had an emotional effect, and the poems were written with eloquence. These had such excellence, dear poet. Excellence.

