The Trains I Know
The trains I know
seek solitude
in darkness,
they wear
wind and cold
with pride,
are never
lonely.
Sometimes they
sing too loud,
or mourn
harshly a
star’s fall, but
they never
deny their
purpose: to
draw between
and connect,
to witness and
serve, to bear
and endure
our unsought
burdens
to the end.
* * *
“The Trains I Know” was first published in RiverLit in 2013.
It is true, isn’t it, that after a while we get to know the trains in our life; when to listen for them, when to expect them to pass, what days they will be carrying such and such. Lovely idea, the trains you know…
I’ve long been fascinated by trains, and even now enjoy their distant whistles, their muted stories.
I enjoyed the way the verses look and sound like a slowly chugging train pulling into a siding at dead of night.
I’m so pleased it resonated for you!
