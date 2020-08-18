The Trains I Know

The trains I know

seek solitude

in darkness,

they wear

wind and cold

with pride,

are never

lonely.

Sometimes they

sing too loud,

or mourn

harshly a

star’s fall, but

they never

deny their

purpose: to

draw between

and connect,

to witness and

serve, to bear

and endure

our unsought

burdens

to the end.

* * *

“The Trains I Know” was first published in RiverLit in 2013.