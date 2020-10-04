Two Poems Up at The Literary Nest

My poems “I Feel the Wind” and “Believe Me” are live at The Literary Nest. Both are golden shovel poems, a form created by Terrance Hayes, which uses a line (or more) from an existing poem. Each word in the line is used as the end word in a new poem. Thus if you use a ten-word line, the poem will consist of ten lines. You might read this article to learn more about the form.

The source for both of my pieces was “The Mother” by Gwendolyn Brooks. The great Ruby Dee recites it on YouTube.