While Blowing on the Shakuhachi, I Think of Birds

Yesterday’s sorrow

dissipates in joy.

Though you are not here, I hear your voice,

blow a solitary note in response.

Your philosopher bird carries it to you,

two-thousand miles away,

as the wren brings your song to me.

This is love today

and tomorrow,

embodied in birdsong and faith.

Next week I will know your touch

as you will mine.

We’ll follow our lists,

starting with lips, while the universe

surges around us, filling the voids we never saw.

Needs, answered.

Perhaps the world will end.

Perhaps the red-tailed hawk will follow its nature.

Perhaps I will stand on the roof and shout your name.

But today, this little bird nesting in all the unsaid spaces,

is all I have, little mouth flickering, forming moons and

new mornings, new shadows, new light.

* * *

“While Blowing on the Shakuhachi I Think of Birds” first appeared in Voices de la Luna in March 2020.