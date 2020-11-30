10 thoughts on “Interview Up at Tistelblomma

    • Thanks, Jilanne. Oh, I’m pretty happy here — just not as comfortable with my surroundings. It’s difficult to immerse when going out during this pandemic is so uncomfortable. So we haven’t explored the city, much less the state, as much as we’d hoped to. I’d found a local monthly poetry gathering to attend last January, but only managed to attend one before the pandemic shut it down. But maybe in the coming year…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.