Interview Up at Tistelblomma Quote Posted on November 30, 2020 by robert okaji Jenny Enochsson, editor of Tistelblomma, an online journal based in Sweden, asked me a few questions… Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
I always adore your insights!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such as they are… 🙂
LikeLike
Great interview, Bob – and wow, thanks for the thumbs up! You’re certainly one of my favourites!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Lynne. Just speaking the truth!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great interview!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Sandra. They’re fun to do, and they make me think about the writing process.
LikeLike
Nice interview. I’m sorry that you’re in Indiana when you’d really like to be grounded in Texas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jilanne. Oh, I’m pretty happy here — just not as comfortable with my surroundings. It’s difficult to immerse when going out during this pandemic is so uncomfortable. So we haven’t explored the city, much less the state, as much as we’d hoped to. I’d found a local monthly poetry gathering to attend last January, but only managed to attend one before the pandemic shut it down. But maybe in the coming year…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your interview was a delight to read! Thanks for sharing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much!
LikeLike