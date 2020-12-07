Poems Up at Tistelblomma

My poems “Never Enough,” “Lace Cactus” and “Love Note” are live at Tistelblomma, a new publication out of Sweden. Many thanks to editor Jenny Enochsson for taking these pieces.

 

 

  7. I am banging my hand on the table as I read these. That’s how much I love them. I usually find difficulty with connecting to poems but yours is trully an exception. Congratulations Robert. Thanks you for the work that you do.

