May You Find Peace, Joy and Good Health in the Coming Year Posted on December 25, 2020 by robert okaji May you find peace and joy in the coming year. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Thank you. I hope you do too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re all due!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Bob. Sending warm wishes to you and yours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can all use a little warmth, especially today! ❄️❄️❄️
LikeLike
Same to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The same to you, Robert. Thank you. May 2021 bring more kindness and generosity to us all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you, Robert. And may the new year bring you many gorgeous poems.
LikeLike
Thank you, Bob! And you and yours too!
LikeLike
Gorgeous image – having fun with my cursor (same teal as some of the ornaments) skirting among the branches. (I’m easily amused.)
Hope you and Stephanie and Matt have a warm holiday season!
LikeLike