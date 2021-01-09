End of the Road, CR 245

How the day’s fragments fade. One cloud,

a leaf. The horned toad scuttling across

the path. I am wondering what lies

beneath the flimsy topsoil, whether grubs

or beetles linger in their perpetual nights.

If I overturn that rock, will a scorpion’s tail

rise? Thunder strums my roof as I look

through the streaked window. Nothing

changes. You wanted that separate

peace, the one kept boxed in the drawer

for safekeeping. Foolish for having once

believed, for remaining in disbelief,

I step out into the rain, lift the rock.

“End of the Road, CR 245” was published in fall 2019 in the print anthology Through Layered Limestone: A Texas Hill Country Anthology of Place. I am grateful to editors d. ellis phelps, Lucy Griffith, Darlene Logan, Donna Peacock and Mobi Warren for taking this and three other pieces.