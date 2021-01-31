Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast (with recording)

Lying in Bed, I Think of Breakfast

The moon smiles and I lie here thinking

of the simple breakfasts I would cook for

us: sticky rice with scrambled eggs and

sauteed peppers, or toasted boule with bacon

jam and a side of sliced peaches. And coffee.

Always coffee, black and bitter. But circumstance

dictates other courses, other time zones, and you

wake in your city as I walk in mine, an early

shopper plundering the store’s vegetable

bins, wandering the aisles in search of a

bargain and that special ingredient missing

from my tired, inconsolable days.

“Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” was published in December 2019 by The Big Windows Review. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.