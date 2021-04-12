Texas Sestina



Wherein I search through debris for that root,

that long foot grasping soil and air, a streak

of forever’s descent. Chain sawing wood

I’ve breathed the metaphor of ash and earth,

have stared at flame, dreamed of water, a wave

of night crashing me through its strong-armed flow.



Among limestone and cedar, shadows flow

past prickly pear shadows, where wild hogs root

among thirsty rocks, and bandanas wave

goodbye to yesterday. Hummingbirds streak

past, defending borders of air and earth,

and I gaze at my stunted, twisted wood.



Soon I’ll leave this plot behind, burn its wood

no more. I will release myself and flow

northward, pulled to a strange land where the earth

grows darker, where no one knows me, and root-

less I’ll stand, but not alone. Birds will streak

the gray sky. I’ll proffer a half-assed wave.



Longing, I think of Hokusai’s great wave

and the insect trails circling my stick’s wood

as I stomp through the knee-high grass, a streak

of diamond-shapes muscling ahead, that flow

between life’s weeds and thorns. My old heartroot

stretches past dawn, star and sky, beyond earth.



When I think of fire, I grasp the light earth

holds, the origins of water and wave,

the sadness of leaving. I will take root

in old ground, find new trees to love, hardwood

to carve and learn from, seek new patterns, flow

between now and then, reclaim luck’s long streak.



Until then I wait, watch that feathered streak

buzz its pendulum course above the earth.

When it’s time, I’ll surrender to the flow,

lie back, let go, accept the soothing wave

and all it carries — losses, secrets, wood —

leaving behind that sad cumbersome root.



The window’s streak contains light but no root.

Leaves flow, too fast to count. The earth

trembles as I stack the split wood. Just then, a wave.

* * *

“Texas Sestina” first appeared in the spring 2020 issue of ˆTaos Journal of International Poetry & Art”