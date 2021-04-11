While Reading Billy Collins at Bandera’s Best Restaurant, Words Come to Me

And having no other paper at hand,

I scrawl on a dollar bill, “I want to speak

the language of smoke.” My invisible friend

interrupts. That is a white man’s dilemma.

At least you have a dollar and a pen.

“But I’m only half-white,” I reply, “with half

the privilege.” Then you must bear double

the burden,he says. This version of math

twists my intestines into a Gordian knot,

as does the concept of half equals twice,

or in terms I might better comprehend,

one beer equals four when divided by color

or accent and multiplied by projection.

The unsmiling waitress delivers my rib-eye

as I’m dressing the salad, and the check appears

just after the first bites of medium-rare beef

hit my palate, certainly before I can answer the

never-voiced question “would you like dessert?”

Cheese cake, I would have said. Or cobbler. And I

seldom turn down a second beer. This too, I’m told,

is another example of my unearned entitlement. I

contemplate this statement, scribble a few other

phrases on bills, drop them on the table, and walk out,

wondering which direction to take, which to avoid.

* * *

“While Reading Billy Collins at Bandera’s Best Restaurant, Words Come to Me” was a finalist last fall for the Slippery Elm Prize in Poetry. It was published in Slippery Elm (print only) in December 2017. You may be amused to hear that shortly after the winner was announced, I had lunch in Bandera with one of the other finalists in this competition, D.G. Geis, but not at the restaurant featured in the poem. The photo is of a local bar, not the eatery, but it offers some of the flavor of the town.