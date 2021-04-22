Hey, I’ve Won a Chapbook Contest!

I’m delighted to report that I’ve been named the winner of the 2021 Etchings Press Poetry prize! The publication date for My Mother’s Ghost Scrubs the Floor at 2 a.m. is May 5. Etchings Press, a student-run publisher at University of Indianapolis, is offering copies for $10.00.
Many thanks to the Etchings Press staff, and to The Indianapolis Review editor Natalie Solmer for publishing the title poem in fall 2019, and subsequently nominating it for a Pushcart Prize. My new home, Indianapolis, has been very kind to me!
Congrats!
Thank you!
Congratulations, and may the book grow wings and fly.
Thanks very much, Ellen. I have hopes…
Wonderful news, Robert – well deserved, that’s a great series of poems, given those you posted here. I can order from Canada, yes?
I’m Canadian too and just ordered it, no problem – $3 shipping charge. Cheers, Lynne
Yay! Good to hear.
Thanks, Anna Marie. Yes, I believe you can order from Canada.
Congratulations!
Thank you, VJ!
You are welcome. Much deserved.
Major congratulations, Bob! And I’ve ordered the book and look forward to reading it. What a great way to start the day eh!
Thanks, Lynne! It is a good day, indeed!
Congratulations! Wonderful news!
Thank you, Alison. I’m thrilled!
Of course you won this prize… you are on the path to a Pulitzer! Congratulations and let’s see that mantle of yours hold a few more in the coming years.
Good stuff! Congrats!
