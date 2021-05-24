The Fullness That Precedes
it is not
the moon but
rain that attracts
me to this
place no faint
light no shadow
but the fullness
that precedes its
history that of
magic from nothing
to nothing by
which one may
discern perfection a
cloud the solitary
note of distraction
Written in the 80s, “The Fullness That Precedes” first appeared here in May 2015.
“from nothing to nothing” as parameters of perfection feels like license to choose perfection – a personal interpretation – without need to justify – just savor!
