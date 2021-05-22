What Feet Know (with recording)

What Feet Know

The earth and its subterfuge.
Gravity and the points between here and there.

And sometimes the rasp of grainy mud
clenched between toes,
or a rock under the arch,
an explanation too pointed
for display on a page,
too hard, too much for flesh to bear.

No constellations foment underground.
Nothing there orbits a companion.

No light but for that darkness the heel scrapes away.

 

 

“What Feet Know” was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in December 2016, and is included in my  chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available Available at Amazon.Com and Here.

 

1 thought on “What Feet Know (with recording)

  1. Love it. Reminded me of these lines from Richard Wilbur:

    Obscurely yet most surely called to praise,
    As sometimes summer calls us all, I said
    The hills are heavens full of branching ways
    Where star-nosed moles fly overhead the dead;
    I said the trees are mines in air, I said
    See how the sparrow burrows in the sky!

    Like

    Reply

