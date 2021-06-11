I was a military brat. My return to the U.S. after attending high school in Italy was, well, interesting. Junction City, Kansas was definitely not bella Napoli. This poem came from that experience, albeit a few years after, and was published in the mid-80s in the Allegheny Review, a national journal of undergraduate creative writing, and was republished by Silver Birch Press in 2017. The kid who wrote it still exists. Somewhere.
Letter from Kansas
Caro amico,
Driving the stretch to Junction City,
I look for familiar faces in the cars
we pass, but see only strange grasses
gliding by. Three weeks ago
I slept on a stone-littered hilltop
overlooking the Bay of Naples.
Now the prairie laps at our front door.
A mile from the house two corralled bison
munch dull hay thrown daily
from a truck’s flat bed, and past that
the Discount Center’s sign
spells America. What I wouldn’t give
for a deep draught of Pozzuoli’s
summer stench and the strong
yellow wine that Michele’s father
makes. We mixed it with the gardener’s
red, creating our own bouquet,
remember? And here they say
I’m too young to buy beer and wine.
Without them the food is flavorless,
like the single language spoken.
I understand it all,
and miss the difficulty. Maybe Texas
will be better. Ci vediamo. Bob
This was one of my first posts on the blog, and as you might expect, very few people saw it. I wrote the poem in the summer of 1983, when I was new to poetry, still tentative, exploring. A few weeks later I attempted the sonnet form, and, well, everything changed. Everything.
I would have envied the young Bob also. But if I knew of you, I never would have expressed myself beyond restaurant work.
Ha! I applied for a job at McDonald’s at that time, and wasn’t hired. I also tried for a dishwashing job, to no avail. Finally got a warehouse job.
The kid who wrote this can pat himself on the back – this captures not only geographic distinctions but more significantly – the startled response to complete change of scene when there is no returning to prior knowns. Curious where you were before Italy? And was Italy initially likewise a stark contrast?
The transition was difficult. I liken it to sensory deprivation. Everything was different, and seemed muted. The four years before Italy were spent in Copperas Cove, Texas, not exactly the most cosmopolitan of places. Italy was different, but the difference was not as stark, probably because I was sheltered within my family when we arrived. I was fourteen then. I became independent during my three years in Naples, and experienced much more of the city and culture than I would have had I not ventured forth, away from the family. There’s nothing quite like skipping school to wander the fish markets and alleys of Bella Napoli!
Perhaps there is a poem to come that twists a river of sensory memories flowing from location to location … currently wandering in Indiana. My best friend in college and since was a service brat and I am awed by her stories, her broad awareness.
I’ve always enjoyed this, and more so with the reading.
Thanks, Ken. The transition to Indiana has been much easier. 🙂
Wish you still lived in KS, then I’d have a poet buddy in my vicinity! 🙂
That would be fun!
🙂
Is the Texas wine better Bob… I sometimes wonder about old memories … were they really as good as what we imagined !!
Aww, this is really poignant to me. I can resonate with–it’s moving away from home to this weird place that just doesn’t make sense. I also enjoyed the descriptions and the smooth transition in that scenery. Very vivid. Must have been quite the transition and experience at that point.
