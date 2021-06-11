Take Away

Take away the blackness,

what does night become?

Remove arugula’s bitterness,

the reddened prints on a slapped

cheek, or yeast from leavened bread.

The coroner’s mask denies emotion.

We possess no less now than we did then.

One hand holds the root, the other, a trowel.

Soil, compost. Ash. Water, dreams. Renewal.

The economy of dying continues.

One mother stands alone, cradling pain in

both arms. The second shares her shadow.

“Take Away” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.