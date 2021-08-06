I Feel the Wind

When evening’s gloom thickens I

rest before your heat. What have

we learned, I ask. Have you heard

via gases weaving their hisses in

your shuddering logs stories of the

people whose bruised voices

no longer register? The burl of

discontent ashes over in the

same way: I feel the wind

but cannot see it. I see the

circumstance but those voices

have felt the brass fists of

memory’s sins. I am my

brother’s keeper, bereft and dim,

starved, lonely. Broken, killed

yet breathing, I await the children.

* * *

“I Feel the Wind” first appeared at The Literary Nest. It is a golden shovel poem, a form created by Terrance Hayes, which uses a line (or more) from an existing poem. Each word in the line is used as the end word in a new poem. Thus if you use a ten-word line, the poem will consist of ten lines. You might read this article to learn more about the form.

The source for this piece was “The Mother” by Gwendolyn Brooks. The great Ruby Dee recites it on YouTube. Her vocal performance is stunning!