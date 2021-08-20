Flinch

Set it aside, regret, heal. Grieve

till the soil’s ebony heart

devours your secrets. Believe,

in agony, what falls apart,

disintegrates at your feet. Art

rends your flesh: nervous I transmit

false signals, flinch when I should start,

weep when I should wave, counterfeit

my life’s lessons. Mosquitoes flit

through the unscreened window. Do I

ever claim this life as misfit,

as hopeful dupe? Watch the man lie

and conspire. Swat at the bugs. Lift

the mottled spade. Accept this shift.

* * *

“Flinch” first appeared in Grand Little Things, a publication that “embraces versification, lyricism, and formal poetry,” in July 2020.

Thank you, editor Patrick Key, for taking this piece.