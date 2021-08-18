Lace Cactus

Small, they grow in the lee stones,

invisible except when blooming.

Just as the vulture’s wings blot the sun

and the moment blinks away

in the bottle tree’s glare.

An incidental flick. A distraction.

Like every unspoken word

tumbling down that long hill.

“Lace Cactus” first appeared in Tistelblomma, a publication out of Sweden. Many thanks to editor Jenny Enochsson for taking this piece.