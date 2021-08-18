Lace Cactus
Small, they grow in the lee stones,
invisible except when blooming.
Just as the vulture’s wings blot the sun
and the moment blinks away
in the bottle tree’s glare.
An incidental flick. A distraction.
Like every unspoken word
tumbling down that long hill.
“Lace Cactus” first appeared in Tistelblomma, a publication out of Sweden. Many thanks to editor Jenny Enochsson for taking this piece.
Ooh, so beautiful!
Please keep those unspoken words tumbling into poetry like this … just enough to trigger reader’s mind to possibilities to fill the gaps …
