Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

This morning I slept through dawn
and the screeching birds, long
after last night’s wild wind and rain.
But who can count the fallen flowers?
The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.
The original was always a favorite and this version quickly joined it. Love your timing since I often remind myself this time of year that in the southern hemisphere it’s spring that’s beginning!
