Spider

Although traces of silk remain,

I’ve not seen my spider confidant in days.

She’d often greet me at the printer’s table,

and once, only inches away, admonished me

from a manila folder containing drafts.

I do not speak the language of spiders,

but surely some ideas fall beyond words,

and our conversations, though one-sided

at both ends, offered consistency

in companionship. I wonder if she’s migrated

to another backyard shack, perhaps an artist’s

studio or gardener’s shed, one with better

opportunities in prey selection or talk. Even

seeing each other daily, we’ve led such separate lives.

* * *

“Spider” was published in January 202, in Issue 17 of Panoply. Many thanks to editors Andrea, Jeff and Ryn for including this piece, and for supporting my work over the past five years. I am truly grateful.