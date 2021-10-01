You Say Cicada, Which Shrivels My Ears
I say cicada, the difference lurking in the middle,
like the shortest dancer in an off-Broadway musical,
or a note hidden between two reams of legal paper
in the supply room of a well-appointed dentist’s
office, where you find yourself, by accident, searching
for the exit. But think how our sap-sucking friend must
feel, a foot underground, during its final instar phase,
reversing course, leaving behind the darkness
and moist roots, burrowing up through the soil
toward light and the shrug into maturity. And after
that, squeezing through a crack in what had been
itself, emerging, soft and vulnerable, slouching to the
inevitable call. I think of ecdysis, how we, too, shed
ourselves, leaving behind remnants, old skin and
armor, and rising, on occasion, wiser, softer, more
complete. But sometimes we try to reenter those
discarded shells. My acquaintance searches through
the past for bits of himself, purchases toys – marbles,
pocket knives – stitching together a semblance of the
old comfort. He keeps, in one jar, three teeth from his
childhood, in another the exuviae of a half-dozen
scorpions. How delightful it would be, he says, to
abandon your hardened self and become someone
new. He looks to the ground. I nod, and whisper.
“You Say Cicada, Which Shrivels My Ears,” appeared in the inaugural issue of Claw & Blossom, in July 2019. The poem was originally written during the August 2016 30-30 challenge. I’m grateful to Sunshine Jansen, who sponsored the poem and provided three words to be included in the piece: instar, ecdysis, and sap-sucking. Thank you, as well, to editor C.B. Auder for accepting the poem.
I love this so much, still. And I was just thinking of it because alas, the last of the chorus here is over. Katydids are still going strong, but they’re not as rich with metaphor (or perhaps I’ve just not worked hard enough to find it…)
We have a Katydid species here whose song is a distinct “nyet-nyet” with an attitude to match. Belligerence incarnate… 😉
Ah, katydids! They’re still calling here, too, though I can only imagine what they’re saying.
Love this, Bob, especially “squeezing through a crack in what had been
itself…” I agree with your acquaintance — if only we could do the same!
Thanks, Cate. I think I survived that process about three years ago. Exhilarating, excruciating, and necessary. At any rate, I emerged wiser and happier.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/K4LBLA9tXVcQvtgF6
I think I did this right. My favorite cicada photo from earlier this year.
So cool!
Ecdysis and exuviae. The adds that Google shows me are going to be strange for a while. I love the poem (or would this be a very short essay). A flash essay?? Are those a thing? Or do you just call that an informative paragraph?
