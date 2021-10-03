Pain (Haibun)

Pain
Pain reminds me that I’m breathing, still able to appreciate the fragrance of French roast coffee brewing, the diced red pepper, onion and jalapeño mixture sizzling in the pan. Today is a good day. When I roll out the dough for the onion tart, the leg barely protests, and as I sip ginger tea while the tart bakes, no throb interrupts my pleasure.
Sometimes the hip shocks me with its barbed lance attack, or the knee rasps “not today, sonny,” and I grimace, concentrate on deliberate forward movement, one short step followed by another, into the kitchen or down the steps to the shack.
Music soothes, as does poetry, but occasionally the weight of the guitar is more than the leg can bear. Still, when I manage to lose myself in a tune or a few phrases, I drift in their currents, weightless, free.
Oh, to climb that hill
among those lost maples
Look — my shoe’s untied
* * *
“Pain” first appeared in The Zen Space in July 2018.
Thank you for sharing this part of your life.
My aunt suffered from untreatable pain. The doctors sent her to a class where they taught her to focus on other sensations. After she completed the class, the pain remained but became distant, less insistent. It sounds like you’ve found a similar approach.
“not today sonny” – damn, I know that feeling.
Thank you – a good level-set for mental gearing up for hip surgery (ugh!) – and maybe I’ll put this where easily found right after surgery!
