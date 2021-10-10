Looking Ahead He Looks Back

Those things we leave behind.

The rooster’s full moon crow

or the blue enameled cast iron pot

bearing the scars of a thousand

meals. Hair on a brush. Harsh

night words and the photos of

a wooden lighthouse from a

discarded life. We choose some,

misplace others. How does a home

curdle within one night’s orbit?

The answer is not your truth. Or mine.

I measure my life in hours lost.

* * *

“Looking Ahead He Looks Back” was first published in Juke Joint, in March 2020.