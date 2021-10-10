Looking Ahead He Looks Back
Those things we leave behind.
The rooster’s full moon crow
or the blue enameled cast iron pot
bearing the scars of a thousand
meals. Hair on a brush. Harsh
night words and the photos of
a wooden lighthouse from a
discarded life. We choose some,
misplace others. How does a home
curdle within one night’s orbit?
The answer is not your truth. Or mine.
I measure my life in hours lost.
* * *
“Looking Ahead He Looks Back” was first published in Juke Joint, in March 2020.
Hair left in a brush – you’ve got me looking back, reminded of my miss – to save a lock of my son’s hair. He’d kept it incredibly short for years, but let it grow to cover his surgical scar (top of head) – several times sitting with him before the very end I’d have the urge to snip off a curl. Might’ve distressed him, so didn’t mention it. And at the very end, my focus was swooped up by invading distractions. (I did take photos …)
