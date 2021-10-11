Scarecrow Dances

A case of the almost

tapping into the deed:

I dance in daylight,

but never on stairs

nor in countable

patterns, the wind

and birds my only

partners. When the

left arm twitches

counter to the right

hand’s frisk, my

head swivels with

the breeze, catching

my feet in pointe,

a moment endured

in humor. Luther

Robinson switched names

with his brother Bill

and became Bojangles,

but my brothers remain

nameless and silent,

flapping without desire

or intent. Why am I

as I am, born of no

mother, stitched and

stuffed, never nurtured

but left to become this

fluttering entity, thinking,

always thinking, whirling,

flowing rhythmically

in sequence, in time

to unheard music?

No one answers me.

But for now, I dance.

“Scarecrow Dances” first appeared in The Blue Nib in September 2016.