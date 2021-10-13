And: A Mythology

Balancing the chair on two legs,

you claim no past,

and gravity,

though complicit in the future,

aligns itself with the mass.

No connections fuse the two.

Or, lying there, you bridge gaps,

clasping hands with distant cousins,

awake in the moment

yet ready to drift and continue,

a solitary seed awaiting nourishment,

steady, existing only between.

“And: a Mythology” first appeared in May 2020 at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this and several other pieces.

.