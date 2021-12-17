My poems “Been There” and “Rockport” are live at Green Lion Journal. Many thanks to editor Renwick Berchild for taking these pieces.
My poems “Been There” and “Rockport” are live at Green Lion Journal. Many thanks to editor Renwick Berchild for taking these pieces.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating combination of titles! Could create a compelling movie blending those two scenes/character sets … Congrats!
LikeLike