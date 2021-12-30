Self-Portrait as Smudge
Being this cloud on the otherwise
transparent pane, I resist removal,
smearing myself in thinner layers,
still shrouding the angry sky
or the fence post’s sagging
doubt, which is to say
my appearance may lessen
but spread, that you may rub me
out, but I’ll return, always,
beginning with that one small
and delicious obscure point.
“Self-Portrait as Smudge” first appeared in October 2019 in Backchannels. Many thanks to the editors for taking this piece.
Would you like to be part of a spiritual musings WhatsApp group? It is a group for like-minded souls who’d like to share thoughts, quotes, musings and all things related to spirituality. There are over 72 participants so far in a few weeks, these are friends from all around the world. Let me know if you’d like this and I’ll add you, the aim is to create community and tribe. My email is ~ ambervi0@outlook.com 🙏🏻✨
Thank you, Amber, for your kind offer. This sounds enticing, but alas my spare time is at a premium already, and I’m not able to participate.
That’s absolutely understandable and cool, best of wishes with your endeavors. 🙏🏻♥️
