Self-Portrait as Smudge

Being this cloud on the otherwise

transparent pane, I resist removal,

smearing myself in thinner layers,

still shrouding the angry sky

or the fence post’s sagging

doubt, which is to say

my appearance may lessen

but spread, that you may rub me

out, but I’ll return, always,

beginning with that one small

and delicious obscure point.

“Self-Portrait as Smudge” first appeared in October 2019 in Backchannels. Many thanks to the editors for taking this piece.