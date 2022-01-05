Cyclops
Boundless loss, hemmed at the edges.
Another mended hole, wasted mornings.
Unwound, I towel off, extract loose hair.
Look for messages in the clouds, see
only deceit. I am sick with
joy. I no longer sing. My goats
shun me. Where is the love,
the missing fact. An albino
squirrel skitters up the oak.
I think of blood, of bone fragments.
The pleasures of rendering.
“Cyclops” first appeared in September 2019 at Recenter Press, a publisher “dedicated to sharing work that is grounded in both the spiritual and the material.” Many thanks to the editors for taking these pieces.
One of your more mysterious (thus intriguing) poems … title suggests (at least to me) that maybe I need more than a single perspective, and to let any perspective widen and round fully for maximum benefit … [So thanks – this enhances my “look” at medical issues and options, which almost surely is NOT what triggered your writing this poem!]
LikeLike