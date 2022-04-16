April 23rd National Poetry Month Zoom Reading: Poets in the Blogosphere

The theme for National Poetry Month 2022 is There’s A Poem in This Place. Two places to find contemporary poetry at its most vibrant are in the blogging community and at live readings. On 23 April 2022 from 4-5:30 PM ET, the two places come together when a select group of poets from the blogosphere present a live reading of their poetry at Poets in the Blogosphere. Most poetry is meant to be read aloud, and hearing poets read their own work is a heightened experience.The event is moderated by Elizabeth Gauffreau.

Please join me and my friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022 4-5:30 PM ET

Registration required: https://tinyurl.com/Poets-in-the-Blogosphere

It’s going to be fun!