Requiem

That it begins.

And like a wave which appears

only to lose itself

in dispersal, rising whole again

yet incomplete in all but

form, it returns.

Music. The true magic.

Each day the sun passes over the river,

bringing warmth to it. Such

devotion inspires movement: a cello in the

darkness, the passage of sparrows. Sighs.

The currents are of our own

making. If we listen do we also

hear? These bodies. These silent voices.

* * *

“Requiem” was written in the 80s, in response to a piece of music. It made its most recent appearance here just a few years ago.