Overlooked
How immemorable, he thinks,
drilling into the wall.
Another hole, another day.
Fill them, and still others
beg creation.
Say mouth. Say void,
followed by tongue and burden,
by orifice and bland. Say
invisible. Empty. Say forget.
That we plan is given.
But who writes the manual
to our lives? The hammer
does not shiver at the thought
of itself. Take this board
and remove only that portion
the screw will occupy.
Level the hook. Admire
the work. Adjust.
Do this twice.
* * *
“Overlooked” was published in Mantle in August 2017. Many thanks to editor James Croal Jackson for his kind words and for taking this poem.
I often have similar feelings about mundane yet necessary tasks. I remember the tedium of building a deck on my sister’s house. One more pilot hole. One more nail. Lift another board into place. Repeat. I hated every second until I was finished. Then, I felt something really strange: a sense of accomplishment. lol 😀
I can’t identify which tasks will drive me to tears of boredom, and which tasks I’ll find fulfilling, no matter how tedious. It seems to be hit or miss.
I know how to tell. If after you finish you never have to do it again, you will feel fulfilled. lol 🙂
Ah!
