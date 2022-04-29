Poetry Readings

Over the past three decades, I’ve participated in public readings in some interesting places: bars, cafes, auditoriums, bookstores, churches, classrooms, in people’s homes, in various arts facilities, on a river bank and, of course, online. But until this week, I’d never read at an airport. Now that was truly different! I am grateful to Brick Street Poetry and Indianapolis Airport Authority for this amazing opportunity.
How cool! Right in line with my campaign to spread poetry everywhere. I love this.
The audience was mostly on the move, but a handful of people sat and listened. A few even applauded. It really was cool!
Wow! Did you have a window or aisle seat?
LOL! I don’t think I’d want to read poetry on a plane. Talk about captive audiences!
