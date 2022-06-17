Memoir (Cento)
Your hands touched
everything. Will you
be a fountain
or a sea?
A woman sleeps next to me
on the earth. Now
nothing else keeps my eyes
in the cloud.
Each rock is news.
* * *
A cento is composed of lines from poems by other
poets. This cento originated from pieces in:
77 Poems, Alberto de Lacerda
Because the Sea is Black, Blaga Dimitrova
Body Rags, Galway Kinnell
Song of the Simple Truth, Julia de Burgos
Love Poems, Anne Sexton
For further information and examples of the form, you might peruse the Academy of American Poets site: http://www.poets.org/poetsorg/text/poetic-form-cento
This is an interesting poetic form; I may have to give it a try. I use a wide variety of poetic forms. Though I like writing free verse, I also enjoy fitting words into a particular order…it’s akin to working a puzzle to me.
It’s a wonderful, challenging form. Having a lot of books sitting around helps, too. 🙂
