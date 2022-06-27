Insomnia
Lying awake
at two in the morning,
wondering
how a dog would suffer
sleeplessness –
silently, or with little
growls and snuffles,
scratching at its
padded bed
in exasperation,
circling, turning
back, again.
I roll to the left,
then to the right,
and flat on my back,
groaning at the pain
in my hip and the anger
of the day’s impending
bull on my shoulders,
and the looming
banshee cry
of that damned alarm.
Insomnia is just the worst.
Oh, yeah!
That silent alarm inside the head seems to ring all night
“banshee cry
of that damned alarm.”
When it happens, nothing is worse!
Banshee cry is such a perfect line! May rest come your way soon.
Being semi-retired helps. Not having to be at work at 7 a.m. is a blessing. 🙂
That is quite vivid!
Thank you very much.
