Poem Up at Third Wednesday

My poem “We Do What We Must” is live at Third Wednesday. I am grateful to editor David Jibson for taking this piece, and to Plain Jane for providing the title in last fall’s mini-fundraiser for Brick Street Poetry.
Bob, I love this one!
Thanks, Charlotte! I should do more fundraisers, because they’re so productive. And fun.
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
Thanks, Ken, as always!
Congratulations, Bob! I enjoyed the poem.
Thank you, Liz. Ah, dishes and language, language and dishes…
You’re welcome, Bob.
Congratulations!
Thank you!
You’re welcome.
We are all mongers it seems. Congratulations! (K)
I certainly am! Not just genetically, but also culturally!
I see the tablet changed mongrels to mongers. An interesting substitute.
I was raised to ignore my various genetic branches, and I early on rejected Christianity, so I have no real cultural identity at all. Hopelessly American, I guess.
